Photos: Haj pilgrims pray on Mount Arafat

Clad in ihram garments, their hearts filled with faith and reverence, they fervently prayed to Allah for forgiveness and mercy.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th June 2024 4:07 pm IST
Photos: Haj pilgrims pray on Mount Arafat
Photo: Reuters

Pilgrims from around the world gathered at Mount Arafat on Saturday, June 15, to offer prayers and supplications on the most significant day of the Haj amid soaring temperatures.

Clad in ihram garments, their hearts filled with faith and reverence, they fervently prayed to Allah for forgiveness and mercy, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Also Read
Haj 2024: Pilgrims converge at Mount Arafat

Mount Arafat is believed to be the place where Adam and Eve met again after being returned to earth, and the place where the Prophet Muhammad gave his last sermon.

MS Education Academy

Photos shows more than 1.5 million of Muslims participating in the ritual, considered the culmination of the pilgrimage to Makkah.

Here’s a look

Photo: @HajMinistry/X
Photo: @HajMinistry/X
Photo: @HajMinistry/X
Photo: @HajMinistry/X
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: SPA
Photo: SPA
Photo: SPA
Photo: SPA

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th June 2024 4:07 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button