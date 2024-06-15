Photos: Haj pilgrims pray on Mount Arafat

Pilgrims from around the world gathered at Mount Arafat on Saturday, June 15, to offer prayers and supplications on the most significant day of the Haj amid soaring temperatures.

Clad in ihram garments, their hearts filled with faith and reverence, they fervently prayed to Allah for forgiveness and mercy, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Mount Arafat is believed to be the place where Adam and Eve met again after being returned to earth, and the place where the Prophet Muhammad gave his last sermon.

Photos shows more than 1.5 million of Muslims participating in the ritual, considered the culmination of the pilgrimage to Makkah.

Here’s a look

Photo: @HajMinistry/X Photo: @HajMinistry/X Photo: @HajMinistry/X Photo: @HajMinistry/X

Photo: Reuters Photo: Reuters Photo: Reuters Photo: Reuters Photo: Reuters Photo: Reuters Photo: Reuters