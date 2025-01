Srinagar: Heavy snowfall occurred in the higher reaches while moderate snow and rain lashed the plains of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The Meteorological (MeT) department officials said heavy snowfall occurred in Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg and other higher reaches of J&K during the last 24 hours.

A pedestrian at a snow-covered park after fresh snowfall, in Srinagar, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Srinagar: A pedestrian at a snow-covered park after fresh snowfall, in Srinagar, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Srinagar: Vehicles at a snow-covered taxi stand after fresh snowfall, in Srinagar, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Srinagar: A man clears snow from a van after fresh snowfall, in Srinagar, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Srinagar: A machine is being used to clear snow from a road after fresh snowfall, in Srinagar, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (PTI Photo)