Bengaluru: The US opened its consulate in Bengaluru on Friday, marking a significant step in enhancing diplomatic ties between India and the United States.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and US Ambassador Eric Garcetti among other dignitaries.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar with US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti during the inauguration of the US Consulate, in Bengaluru, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (PTI Photo)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar during opening ceremony of the US Consulate. (@DrSJaishankar on X via PTI Photo)