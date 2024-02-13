Photos: IND vs ENG 3rd Test: India practice

Published: 13th February 2024 7:02 pm IST
Rajkot: India's Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj during a practice session ahead of the third Test match between India and England, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Rajkot, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Rajkot: India’s captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the third Test match between India and England, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Rajkot, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI02_13_2024_000133B)
Rajkot: Indian players during a practice session ahead of the third Test match between India and England, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Rajkot, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI02_13_2024_000138B)
Rajkot: England’s Joe Root during a practice session ahead of the third Test match between India and England, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Rajkot, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI02_13_2024_000139B)

