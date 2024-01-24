Photos: IND vs ENG: Test match practice

Hyderabad: England's James Anderson, Ollie Robinson and others during a practice session ahead of the first cricket test match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Hyderabad: England’s Joe Root, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett and others during a practice session ahead of the first cricket test match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Hyderabad: England’s Joe Root during a practice session ahead of the first cricket test match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Hyderabad: England’s Ben Duckett during a practice session ahead of the first cricket test match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Hyderabad: England’s James Anderson, Ollie Robinson and others during a practice session ahead of the first cricket test match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Hyderabad: England’s James Anderson and Ollie Robinson during a practice session ahead of the first cricket test match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Hyderabad: England’s Joe Root during a practice session ahead of the first cricket test match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

