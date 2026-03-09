Photos: India erupts in celebration after T20 World Cup win

New Delhi/Ahmedabad: Jubilant fans cheered, danced and waved the tricolour as they poured into the streets across cricket-crazy India on Sunday night to celebrate the Men in Blue scripting history by winning the second consecutive T20 World Cup.

Chants of “India, India” reverberated in the air as crowds gathered in city centres.

Whether it was Jammu, Ranchi, Patna or Thiruvananthapuram, fans, many dressed in the Indian jersey, were seen hugging each other after India beat New Zealand by 96 runs. The Indian team posted a massive 255 for five, the highest ever in a T20 World Cup final.

President Droupadi Mumru and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to congratulate Team India.

India has the proud distinction of being the only country to win the T20 World Cup three times. It is also the only team to win the cup twice in a row, Murmu said.

Heartiest congratulations to Team India which scaled several peaks of history by winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup emphatically. India has the proud distinction of being the only country to win the cup three times. It is also the only team to win the cup twice in a row. This… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 8, 2026

“This brings immense joy and pride to our cricket-loving people. It is also a marker of the rich talent pool we have among our youth in diverse fields,” she said.

In his message, Modi said Team India’s victory has filled every Indian heart with pride and joy.

“Champions! Congratulations to the Indian team on winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup! This remarkable triumph reflects exceptional skills, determination and teamwork. They have shown outstanding grit through the tournament,” he said.

“Well done, Team India!” he said.

Champions!



Congratulations to the Indian team on winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup!



This remarkable triumph reflects exceptional skills, determination and teamwork. They have shown outstanding grit through the tournament.



This victory has filled every Indian heart with… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2026

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the Men in Blue have given the nation yet another unforgettable moment to celebrate.

“Champions once again! A magnificent victory for our Men in Blue with a special mention to Sanju Samson and Jaspreet Bumrah for their remarkable performance throughout the tournament,” the Congress leader said on X.

Champions once again! 🇮🇳



A magnificent victory for our Men in Blue with a special mention to Sanju Samson and Jaspreet Bumrah for their remarkable performance throughout the tournament.



Congratulations to Team India on retaining the trophy at home and giving the nation yet… pic.twitter.com/ZfcJsvqPvP — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 8, 2026

As soon as the match ended at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad around 10.30 pm, fans, young and old, flooded the streets.

In Delhi, a large number of people gathered at India Gate to celebrate the occasion.

Cricket fans celebrate after India defeated New Zealand to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final near India Gate, in New Delhi, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: A cricket fan holds the national flag during celebrations after India defeated New Zealand to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final, in New Delhi, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Prayagraj: Cricket fans celebrate after India won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Fans burst firecrackers in Lucknow and Jammu, and many danced to drumbeats in Mumbai, Ranchi, Raipur and Patna.

Patna: Cricket fans celebrate after India defeated New Zealand to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final, in Patna, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Cricket fans celebrate after India defeated New Zealand to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final, in Mumbai, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (PTI Photo)

In Assam, revellers gathered at intersections, proudly waving the national flag.

Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages from chief ministers of various states and fans, and with pictures of celebratory scenes.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the passion and spirit with which the Indian team played throughout the tournament filled every citizen with pride.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Congratulations to Team India! Your spectacular victory in the T20 World Cup final today makes us proud.”

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also lauded Team India.

“Team India’s historic victory has brought the excitement and joy of Diwali across the country on Rang Panchami. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the Indian cricket team and all the countrymen for winning the T-20 World Cup 2026,” he said.

Many X users expressed their appreciation for the team.

“I am already feeling to(o) emotional tbh (to be honest). I love this team,” wrote an X user.

Another X user described Jasprit Bumrah as a “national treasure”.