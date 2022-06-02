Photos: Indian delegation visit Kabul

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 2nd June 2022 7:58 pm IST
Kabul: Indian delegation led by MEA Joint Secretary (PAI) J.P. Singh during their visit to see Indian developmental projects, in Kabul, Thursday, June 2, 2022. The delegation also meets senior Taliban leadership and oversees the delivery operations of India's humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. (PTI Photo)
Kabul: Indian delegation led by MEA Joint Secretary (PAI) J.P. Singh during their visit to see Indian developmental projects, in Kabul, Thursday, June 2, 2022. The delegation also meets senior Taliban leadership and oversees the delivery operations of India’s humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. (PTI Photo)
Kabul: Indian delegation led by MEA Joint Secretary (PAI) J.P. Singh during their visit to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health, in Kabul, Thursday, June 2, 2022. The delegation also meets senior Taliban leadership and oversees the delivery operations of India’s humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. (PTI Photo)
Kabul: Indian delegation led by MEA Joint Secretary (PAI) J.P. Singh during their visit to a school, that is renovated by the Indian government, in Kabul, Thursday, June 2, 2022. The delegation also meets senior Taliban leadership and oversees the delivery operations of India’s humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. (PTI Photo)
Kabul: Indian delegation led by MEA Joint Secretary (PAI) J.P. Singh during their visit to see Indian developmental projects, in Kabul, Thursday, June 2, 2022. The delegation also meets senior Taliban leadership and oversees the delivery operations of India’s humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. (PTI Photo)

