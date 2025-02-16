Photos: Indians deported from US arrive Amritsar

Chandigarh: A US military aircraft carrying 116 illegal Indian immigrants landed at the Amritsar International Airport late Saturday night, with one deportee claiming they were handcuffed with their legs chained during the journey.

The C-17 aircraft, which landed at the airport around 11.35 pm on Saturday, was the second batch of Indians to be deported by the Donald Trump administration as part of its crackdown on illegal immigrants after February 5.

A third plane carrying 157 deportees is expected to land on Sunday, sources said.

Ahmedabad: Police escort immigrants deported from the U.S. upon their arrival at Ahmedabad airport, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. They had landed in Amritsar a day earlier on a U.S. military plane. (PTI Photo)

Amritsar: Indians deported from the U.S. being escorted by the police as they leave the airport upon their arrival, in Amritsar, early Sunday, Feb. 16 , 2025. (PTI Photo)