Photos: India’s campaign at FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022

The Savita Punia-led Team India did not have the very best showing at the top women’s hockey event. They finished at the ninth position with six points. Here is a match by match look at India’s campaign

INDIA vs ENGLAND, MATCH 1

The opening match of India’s campaign ended in a 1-1 draw. Isabelle Catherine Petter gave her side a lead in the 9th minute. Vandana Katariya responded back with an equaliser in the 28th minute. The second half was goalless and both teams shared points. [Source: HI Twitter]

INDIA VS CHINA, MATCH 2

INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND, MATCH 3

Vandana gave India an early advantage in the 4th minute. Olivia Merry (12th minute), Olivia Merry (29th minute) and Frances Davies (32nd minute) turned things back in NZ’s favour. India fought back with a 44th-minute goal from Lalremsiami Hmarzote, making it 2-3. NZ extended their lead with Merry’s strike in the 54th minute. Gurjit Kaur’s 59th-minute strike was not enough as India fell one goal short of a win. [Source: HI Twitter]

INDIA VS SPAIN, MATCH 4, CROSSOVER

After finishing at third in Pool B, India took on Pool C’s Spain in a crossover match. The match was heartbreaking for India as a strike by Marta Segu in the 57th minute gave Spain a lead. India tried to score an equaliser in the dying minutes of the game but it was Spain which emerged victorious and went to QFs. [Source: HI Twitter]

INDIA VS CANADA, FOR 9TH TO 16TH SPOT ON TABLE

India and Canada battled out for spot ninth to sixteen on the table. Madeline Secco (11′) gave Canadians early advatage, while Salima Tete (58′) scored the equaliser for India in the regulation time, making things even. India prevailed by 3-2 in penalty shootouts with captain Savita Punia making some remarkable saves. [Source: HI Twitter]

INDIA VS JAPAN, FOR 9TH TO 12TH PLACE ON TABLE