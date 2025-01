Sriharikota: ISRO on Wednesday celebrated its 100th mission with the textbook launch of a navigation satellite that would aid in terrestrial, aerial and maritime navigation and precision agriculture, among others, with a GSLV rocket injecting the payload in the desired orbit.

The early morning launch was the first under ISRO Chairman V Narayanan’s leadership–he assumed office on January 16– and also the space agency’s maiden venture in 2025.

In this image by ISRO on Jan. 29, 2025, ISRO’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F15) carrying navigation satellite NVS-02, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The launch marks ISRO’s 100th mission. (ISRO via PTI Photo)