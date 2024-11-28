Photos: Istisqa prayer performed in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The Istisqa (rain-seeking) prayer was performed on Thursday, November 28, throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in pursuance of the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

It is performed during periods of drought and delayed rain, praying to Allah Almighty for rainfall.

At the Grand Holy Mosque in Makkah, the prayer was led by Imam Sheikh Dr Maher bin Hamad Al-Muaiqly in the presence of Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz, deputy governor of Makkah region.

At the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, the prayer was led by Imam Sheikh Dr Khalid Al-Muhanna in the presence of Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, governor of Madinah region.

The prayer was also performed in other regions and attended by their respective governors and senior officials.

In their sermons, preachers urged Muslims to pray to Allah for repentance and forgiveness, to do good and charitable deeds, and to supplicate for rainfall.

Istisqa prayer at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Istisqa prayer at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Istisqa prayer at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

Istisqa prayer in Riyadh.

Istisqa prayer in Jazan.

Istisqa prayer in Al-Jawf.

Istisqa prayer in Jeddah.

School students perform Istisqa prayer. Photo: @SaudiNews50/X