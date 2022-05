The Joint Action Committees (JACs) of owners and drivers of cabs, auto-rickshaw, and trucks are holding the protest at the RTA office in Khairtabad, Hyderabad. They are protesting against the arbitrary hike in taxes and penalties and also to press for their demands.

