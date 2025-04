On the anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, people visited Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar on Sunday, April 13.

Hundreds of people who were peacefully protesting against the Rowlatt Acts, which granted the colonial administration repressive powers, were gunned down by British forces without any provocation on this day in 1919 at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar.

Amritsar: Students make paintings of Jallianwala Bagh during a painting competition organised on the anniversary of Jallianwala Bagh massacre, in Amritsar, Sunday, April 13, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Amritsar: Visitors click pictures at Jallianwala Bagh ahead of the 106th anniversary of the Bagh’s massacre, in Amritsar, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (PTI Photo)