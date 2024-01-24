Photos: Jallikattu in Madurai

Madurai: People try to take control of a bull as they participate in the 'Jallikattu' event, at a newly-inaugurated arena named after former Tamil Nadu chief minister M. Karunanidhi, in Madurai district, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_24_2024_000191B)
Madurai: People try to take control of a bull as they participate in the ‘Jallikattu’ event, at a newly-inaugurated arena named after former Tamil Nadu chief minister M. Karunanidhi, in Madurai district, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Madurai: People participate in the ‘Jallikattu’ event, at a newly-inaugurated arena named after former Tamil Nadu chief minister M. Karunanidhi, in Madurai district, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Madurai: People try to take control of a bull as they participate in the ‘Jallikattu’ event, at a newly-inaugurated arena named after former Tamil Nadu chief minister M. Karunanidhi, in Madurai district, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo)

