Photos: Kashmir’s Tulip Garden thrown open for public

Srinagar: With 112 acres of land and 15 million Tulips, Asia’s largest Tulip garden which is located in the foothills of Zabarwan Hills in Srinagar was thrown open for the public on Wednesday.

A large number of people including locals as well as non-locals visited the Tulip garden to witness the bloom of 64 different varieties of Tulips.

J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta inaugurated the garden today in the presence of a large number of people who had come to visit the garden.

“It’s my third day in Kashmir and I feel very lucky that the tulip garden was thrown open and I was able to visit this beautiful garden. I appeal to the people to visit the garden as it looks very beautiful”, says Neha a tourist from Gujarat.

The garden is one of the main attractions during the spring season in the Kashmir valley.

“The garden will remain open for one month or more depending upon the conditions of weather, if the temperature doesn’t rise, we may see a good bloom and for more time,” said a Gardner, Bashir Ahmad.

5-6 Lakhs Tulips of different varieties bloomed on the first day of the opening of the Tulip Garden in Srinagar. (Photo: Muzamail Bhat/Siasat.com)

A large number of people visited the Tulip Garden in Srinagar. (Photo: Muzamail Bhat/Siasat.com)

A large number of people visited the Tulip Garden in Srinagar on Wednesday. (Photo: Muzamail Bhat/Siasat.com)

Non Local tourists at Asia’s largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar (Photo: Muzamail Bhat/Siasat.com)

A large number of people visited the Tulip Garden in Srinagar. (Photo: Muzamail Bhat/Siasat.com)

(Photo: Muzamail Bhat/Siasat.com)

A Mother takes a picture of her son in Asia’s largest Tulip Garden in Kashmir, Tulip garden was thrown open for Public today in Srinagar. (Photo: Muzamail Bhat/Siasat.com)

Non-local tourists get photographed at Asia’s largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar. (Photo: Muzamail Bhat/Siasat.com)

Non Local tourists visit Asia’s largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar. (Photo: Muzamail Bhat/Siasat.com)

Tourists click pictures at the Tulip Garden in Srinagar. (Photo: Muzamail Bhat/Siasat.com) Tourists click pictures at the Tulip Garden in Srinagar. (Photo: Muzamail Bhat/Siasat.com)

Tourists click pictures at the Tulip Garden in Srinagar. (Photo: Muzamail Bhat/Siasat.com)