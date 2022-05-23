Photos: KCR provides financial aid to kin of Chandigarh farmers

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao provided financial assistance to the families of farmers who died in the peasant movement at the Tagore Auditorium in Chandigarh and to the families of the soldiers who were martyred in the galvanic border clashes. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Kejriwal were also present on the occasion. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao provided financial assistance to the families of farmers who died in the peasant movement at the Tagore Auditorium in Chandigarh and to the families of the soldiers who were martyred in the galvanic border clashes. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Kejriwal were also present on the occasion. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao provided financial assistance to the families of farmers who died in the peasant movement at the Tagore Auditorium in Chandigarh and to the families of the soldiers who were martyred in the galvanic border clashes. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Kejriwal were also present on the occasion. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao provided financial assistance to the families of farmers who died in the peasant movement at the Tagore Auditorium in Chandigarh and to the families of the soldiers who were martyred in the galvanic border clashes. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Kejriwal were also present on the occasion. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao provided financial assistance to the families of farmers who died in the peasant movement at the Tagore Auditorium in Chandigarh and to the families of the soldiers who were martyred in the galvanic border clashes. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Kejriwal were also present on the occasion. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao provided financial assistance to the families of farmers who died in the peasant movement at the Tagore Auditorium in Chandigarh and to the families of the soldiers who were martyred in the galvanic border clashes. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Kejriwal were also present on the occasion. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao meets Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Rakesh Tikait at the Tagore Auditorium in Chandigarh.Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Kejriwal were also present on the occasion.