Photos: KCR provides financial aid to kin of Chandigarh farmers

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 23rd May 2022 9:01 pm IST
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao provided financial assistance to the families of farmers who died in the peasant movement at the Tagore Auditorium in Chandigarh and to the families of the soldiers who were martyred in the galvanic border clashes. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Kejriwal were also present on the occasion.
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao provided financial assistance to the families of farmers who died in the peasant movement at the Tagore Auditorium in Chandigarh and to the families of the soldiers who were martyred in the galvanic border clashes. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Kejriwal were also present on the occasion.
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao provided financial assistance to the families of farmers who died in the peasant movement at the Tagore Auditorium in Chandigarh and to the families of the soldiers who were martyred in the galvanic border clashes.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Kejriwal were also present on the occasion.
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao provided financial assistance to the families of farmers who died in the peasant movement at the Tagore Auditorium in Chandigarh and to the families of the soldiers who were martyred in the galvanic border clashes.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Kejriwal were also present on the occasion.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao provided financial assistance to the families of farmers who died in the peasant movement at the Tagore Auditorium in Chandigarh and to the families of the soldiers who were martyred in the galvanic border clashes.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Kejriwal were also present on the occasion.
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao provided financial assistance to the families of farmers who died in the peasant movement at the Tagore Auditorium in Chandigarh and to the families of the soldiers who were martyred in the galvanic border clashes.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Kejriwal were also present on the occasion.
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao provided financial assistance to the families of farmers who died in the peasant movement at the Tagore Auditorium in Chandigarh and to the families of the soldiers who were martyred in the galvanic border clashes.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Kejriwal were also present on the occasion.
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao meets Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Rakesh Tikait at the Tagore Auditorium in Chandigarh.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Kejriwal were also present on the occasion.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button