Photos: Kiren Rijiju in Saudi Arabia

_Kiren Rijiju with Saudi Arabia Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah
**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image posted on Nov. 9, 2025, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju with Saudi Arabia Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah during a meeting, in Saudi Arabia. (@KirenRijiju/X via PTI Photo)(PTI11_09_2025_000387A)
**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image posted on Nov. 9, 2025, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju with Saudi Arabia Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah during the signing of Bilateral Haj Agreement, in Saudi Arabia. Haj Quota of 175,025 has been secured for Indian Pilgrims for 2026. (@KirenRijiju/X via PTI Photo)(PTI11_09_2025_000388A)
**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image posted on Nov. 9, 2025, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju with Saudi Arabia Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah during a meeting, in Saudi Arabia. (@KirenRijiju/X via PTI Photo)(PTI11_09_2025_000379B)
