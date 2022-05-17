Photos: LIC listing in Mumbai

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 17th May 2022 2:39 pm IST
Mumbai: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Chairperson M R Kumar (R) with Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey rings the bell during the listing ceremony of LIC at the Bombay Stock Exchange, in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 17, 2022.(PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Chairperson M.R. Kumar poses with the bull after the listing ceremony of LIC, at the Bombay Stock Exchange, in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Chairperson M R Kumar during the listing ceremony of LIC at the Bombay Stock Exchange, in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 17, 2022.(PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

