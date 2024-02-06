Photos: Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2023

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 6th February 2024 9:04 pm IST
New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari honours BJD MP Sasmit Patra with the Best Parliamentarian Award trophy during the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2023 ceremony in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. Lokmat Group Chairman Vijay Darda is also seen. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: NCP(Ajit) leader Praful Patel speaks during the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2023 ceremony in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. Lokmat Group Chairman Vijay Darda is also seen. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI02_06_2024_000286B)
New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari honours BJP MP Saroj Panday with the Woman Parliamentarian of the Year (Rajya Sabha) trophy during the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2023 ceremony in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. Lokmat Group Chairman Vijay Darda (R) is also seen. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI02_06_2024_000285B)
New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari honours MP Maneka Gandhi with the Lifetime Achievement Award trophy during the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2023 ceremony in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. Lokmat Group Chairman Vijay Darda is also seen. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI02_06_2024_000284B)
New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari honours SAD MP Harshimrat Kaur Badal with the Woman Parliamentarian of the Year (Lok Sabha) trophy during the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2023 ceremony in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. Lokmat Group Chairman Vijay Darda (R) is also seen. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI02_06_2024_000281B)
New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari honours Congress MP with a trophy during the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2023 ceremony in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. Lokmat Group Chairman Vijay Darda and NCP (Ajit) MP Praful Patel are also seen. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI02_06_2024_000268B)
New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Lokmat Group Chairman Vijay Darda, Rajender Darda, Praful Patel and Ramdas Athawale in group photo with awardees and others during the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2023 ceremony in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI02_06_2024_000261B)

