Photos: Manipur Free Movement in Kangpokpi district

Protesters also blocked NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur highway) and burned tyres to obstruct movement of government vehicles.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 8th March 2025 11:31 pm IST
Manipur Free Movement
Manipur Free Movement- PTI

A protester was killed while 25 others, including women, were injured in clashes between Kuki demonstrators and security forces in different parts of Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Saturday, officials said.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence
**EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA PTI VIDEOS** Kangpokpi: Kuki protesters during a road blockade programme on day one of their Manipur Free Movement, Kangpokpi district, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI03_08_2025_000274B) *** Local Caption ***
**EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA PTI VIDEOS** Kangpokpi: A vehicle in flames after Kuki protesters clashed with security personnel on day one of their Manipur Free Movement, Kangpokpi district, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI03_08_2025_000268B) *** Local Caption ***
**EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA PTI VIDEOS** Kangpokpi: Security personnel stand guard amid protests and blockades by Kuki tribe on day one of their Manipur Free Movement, Kangpokpi district, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI03_08_2025_000269B) *** Local Caption ***
**EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA PTI VIDEOS** Kangpokpi: Security personnel detain Kuki protesters after clashes on day one of their Manipur Free Movement, Kangpokpi district, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI03_08_2025_000270B) *** Local Caption ***
**EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA PTI VIDEOS** Kangpokpi: Kuki protesters during a road blockade on day one of their Manipur Free Movement, Kangpokpi district, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI03_08_2025_000272B) *** Local Caption ***

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 8th March 2025 11:31 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button