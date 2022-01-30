Photos: Martyrs’ Day

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 30th January 2022 7:51 pm IST
Photos: Martyrs' Day
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: School children at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Army Chief General M.M. Naravane pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Religious leaders at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets military personnel at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button