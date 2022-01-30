Photos: Martyrs’ Day

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: School children at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Army Chief General M.M. Naravane pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Religious leaders at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets military personnel at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Shahbaz Khan)