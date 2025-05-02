Photos: MI win by 100 runs to end RR’s playoffs hopes

Jaipur: Mumbai Indians crushed Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs to end the home team’s playoffs hopes in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.

Batting first, MI scored 217 for two. In reply, RR were all out for 117 in 16.1 overs as MI closed in on securing a playoffs berth.

MI rode on brisk half-centuries from Rohit Sharma (53 off 36 balls) and Ryan Rickelton (61 off 38) to post a formidable total.

Jaipur: Mumbai Indians’ players after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match against Rajasthan Royals, in Jaipur, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals’ Jofra Archer plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, in Jaipur, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Jaipur: Mumbai Indians’ Hardik Pandya and Trent Boult celebrate the wicket of Rajasthan Royals’ Nitish Rana during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, in Jaipur, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Skipper Hardik Pandya (48 off 23 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (48 off 23) gave finishing touches to MI’s innings with their whirlwind knocks.

The likes of Jasprit Bumrah (2/15) and Trent Boult (3/28) then rattled the RR batting before leg-spinner Karn Sharma (3/23) wrapped up a big win for the visitors.