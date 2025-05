Mumbai Indians earned a IPL Qualifier 2 berth with a hard-fought 20-run win over Gujarat Titans here on Friday.

The Hardik Pandya-led side will face Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad on June 1.

Former skipper Rohit Sharma’s 81 off 50 balls was the cornerstone of MI’s competitive 228 for five, with good support from Suryakumar Yadav (33).

New Chandigarh: Mumbai Indians’ Hardik Pandya being greeted after his team won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Eliminator cricket match against Gujarat Titans, in New Chandigarh, Friday, May 30, 2025. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI05_31_2025_000013B)

