Photos: National Creators Awards 2024

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 8th March 2024 9:35 pm IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Best Creator in Education Category award to Naman Deshmukh at the National Creators Awards 2024, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Friday, March 8. 2024. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is also seen. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi awards Katha-wachak Jaya Kishori at the National Creators Awards 2024, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Friday, March 8. 2024. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is also seen. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents Cultural Ambassador of the year award to singer Maithili Thakur at the National Creators Awards 2024, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Friday, March 8. 2024. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is also seen. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents Swachhta Ambassador award to Malhar Kalambe at the National Creators Awards 2024, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Friday, March 8. 2024. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is also seen. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents Swachhta Ambassador award to Malhar Kalambe at the National Creators Awards 2024, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Friday, March 8. 2024. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 8th March 2024 9:35 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button