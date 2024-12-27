Photos: National flag to fly at half-mast following Manmohan Singh’s death

No official entertainment during the period of state mourning.

National flag to fly at half-mast following Manmohan Singh's death
Indian national flag flies at half-mast at the Rashtrapati Bhavan during the seven-day state mourning following the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: A seven-day state mourning will be observed throughout the country as a mark of respect to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away last night, and during this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across India, the Union Home Ministry has announced.

In a communication to all chief secretaries of state and union territories on Thursday, the home ministry also said that a state funeral will be accorded to Singh and there will be no official entertainment during the period of state mourning.

New Delhi: Indian national flag flies at half-mast at the Parliament House during the seven-day state mourning following the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
Shimla: Indian national flag flies at half-mast during the seven-day state mourning following the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, in Shimla, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Indian national flag flies at half-mast at the Rashtrapati Bhavan during the seven-day state mourning following the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

