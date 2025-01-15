Photos: New AICC headquarters inauguration

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi inaugurated the party’s new headquarters located at 9A, Kotla Road here on Wednesday, marking a key moment in the history of the grand old party which has operated from the 24, Akbar Road premises for the last 47 years.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal, among other senior party leaders, were present on the occasion.
The event saw party leaders hoist the party flag at the new headquarters and the singing of Vande Matram and the national anthem.
Sonia Gandhi then inaugurated the building, asking Kharge to join her in cutting the ribbon at the entry of the building.