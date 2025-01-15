Photos: New AICC headquarters inauguration

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi inaugurated the party’s new headquarters located at 9A, Kotla Road here on Wednesday, marking a key moment in the history of the grand old party which has operated from the 24, Akbar Road premises for the last 47 years.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal, among other senior party leaders, were present on the occasion.

The event saw party leaders hoist the party flag at the new headquarters and the singing of Vande Matram and the national anthem.

Sonia Gandhi then inaugurated the building, asking Kharge to join her in cutting the ribbon at the entry of the building.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader and LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrives during the inauguration of the new All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters ‘Indira Bhawan’, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: New All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters ‘Indira Bhawan’ on the day of its inauguration, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi during the inauguration of the new All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters ‘Indira Bhawan’, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Sachin Pilot, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mukul Wasnik after the inauguration of the new All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters ‘Indira Bhawan’, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Congress leaders P. Chidambaram, Prithviraj Chavan, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Pramod Tiwari, Anand Sharma, Siddaramaiah and others during the inauguration of the new All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters ‘Indira Bhawan’, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (PTI Photo)