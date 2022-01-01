Photos: New Year celebrations around the world

Cairo: People pose with Christmas tree and 2022 form as they celebrate the new year in Cairo, Egypt, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP\/PTI Photo) Ahmedabad: Indians, wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, hold the cutouts to welcome 2022 on New Year's Eve in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP\/PTI Photo) Geneva: People watch the sound and light show realized by Swiss artist Dan Acher called Borealis during the New Year celebrations at the parc des Bastions, in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP\/PTI Photo) Rio: The Smoke Squadron flies over a Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on New Year's eve, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Residents and tourists prepare to party and watch a fireworks display marking the end of 2021. (AP\/PTI Photo) Bangkok: Fireworks explode over the Chao Phraya River during New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP\/PTI Photo) Istanbul: Fireworks explode over the Ottoman-era Mecidiye mosque in Ortakoy square next to 'July 15th Martyrs' bridge, known as Bosphorus bridge, during New Year's Eve celebrations in Istanbul, Turkey, early Saturday, Jan 1, 2022. (AP Photo\/Emrah Gurel) Moscow: Fireworks explode over the the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin with the Spasskaya Tower on empty Red Square due to pandemic restrictions during New Year's celebrations, in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Russia's state coronavirus task force has registered a total of about 10.5 million confirmed infections and 308,860 deaths, but the state statistics agency that uses broader criteria in its tallying system has reported nearly 626,000 virus-linked deaths in Russia since the start of the pandemic. (AP\/PTI Photo) Berlin: Spectators gather at the boulevard Unter den Linden near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Large-scale New Year celebrations were canceled in Germany. (AP\/PTI Photo) Paris; People celebrate the New Year's Eve on the Champs Elysees avenue, in Paris, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP\/PTI Photo) Gaza: A Palestinian woman takes photos of her children near the beach on the last day of the year and New Year's celebrations, in Gaza City, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP\/PTI Photo) Taipei: Fireworks explode from the Taipei 101 building in rainy weather during the New Year's celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP\/PTI Photo) Ahmedabad: Christian people release balloons during New Year celebrations at Methodist Church in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Jan 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)