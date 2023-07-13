Photos of all 7 new contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Mumbai: An explosion of excitement and huge change in Bigg Boss OTT 2 is on cards! Wondering why and how? Well, well, latest buzz has it that the show is gearing up to introduce a wave of new entries into the house, promising a thrilling and dramatic turn of events.

Two wildcard contestants Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia have already started grabbing attention inside the house. And now, according to sources close to the show, five more fresh faces are likely to step in soon and might shake things up. Have a look at the photos of all 7 new contestants of BB OTT 2 here.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Wildcard Contestants

1. Elvish Yadav

2. Aashika Bhatia

3. RJ Malishka

4. Malini Agarwal (MissMalani)

5. Snehil Dixit Mehra (BC Aunty)

6. Dipraj Jadhav

7. Danny Pandit

The stage is set for an epic toofan! However, it is important to note that there is no official confirmation regarding their long-term stay or whether they will be temporary guests to add excitement to the show.

