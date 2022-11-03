Photos of Kiara-Sidharth as bride & groom surface online

Mumbai: Lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been making headlines with their ‘rumoured wedding’ for a while now. It is being said that the head-over-heels-in-love couple has locked their wedding date in December. According to Pinkvilla, Sid-Kiara is scouting luxurious wedding venues in Chandigarh.

Though an official announcement from the couple and their families are still awaited, fans are already sitting with bated breath to see Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra as bride and groom.

Sidharth, Kiara turn groom & bride

Fans are going gaga over the couple’s old photos in bridal avatars from their ad shoots and movies. As fan await their big fat wedding, we thought of piling up all those beautiful pictures of #SidKiara. Scroll down to see.

On Koffee With Karan 7, both Sidharth and Kiara hinted at dating each other and Shahid Kapoor also hinted at their wedding saying there is some good news on the cards by the end of this year it’s not about a movie.

On the professional front, Kiara Advani will be next seen in ‘Satya Prem ki Katha’. Sidharth, on the other hand, has Rohit Shetty‘s web series ‘Indian Police Force’ and an action movie ‘Yodha’ in his kitty.