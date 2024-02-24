Photos of Virat, Anushka with newborn son Akaay go viral

Mumbai: Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma are celebrating the birth of their second child, a son named Akaay. The news of the arrival went viral and was met with joy by fans worldwide. But what caught everyone’s attention were the AI-generated images of the little one that flooded social media platforms.

Anushka and Virat took to social media on February 20 to announce the arrival of their baby boy. The couple expressed their joy and gratitude, introducing Akaay as the younger brother of their first child, Vamika. Here’s what they wrote:

“With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika’s little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka.”

As soon as the news came out, fans decided to do something special to celebrate the newborn baby. They created creative pictures of Akaay using AI. The viral images have taken the internet by storm.

The AI kohli and akaay pics are crazy 😭 pic.twitter.com/pZkcGz02PQ — Haritha🌙🤍 (@its_haritha4418) February 20, 2024

https://twitter.com/theAshMolly/status/1760009353653043383?s=20

As the internet fills with AI-made pictures of Akaay, fans wasted no time in creating numerous Instagram fan accounts dedicated to the newest addition to the Kohli-Sharma family.