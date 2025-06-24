Photos: Pant, Rahul tons power India before England hit back

Leeds: Generational talent Rishabh Pant indulged in self-reproach before becoming only the second wicketkeeper in the game’s history to score hundreds in both innings of a Test, helping India set England a tricky 371-run target in the series opener here on Monday.

Pant, the team’s unflappable maverick with innate confidence in his ability to dominate bowling attacks anywhere in the world, struck 118 off 140 balls and added 195 runs for the fourth wicket with the elegant KL Rahul, who constructed a hundred of his own on the fourth and penultimate day of the first Test.

However, India’s batting crumbled spectacularly for a second time in three days after the dismissal of the two second-innings centurions, as they were all out for 364 on a riveting day.

Ben Duckett (9 batting) and Zak Crawley (12 batting) reduced the target to 350 after England reached 21 for no loss at stumps.

England’s Ben Duckett, left, and batting partner Zak Crawley leave the field at the end of play on day four of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley in Leeds, England, Monday, June 23, 2025. AP/PTI

England’s Ben Duckett bats on day four of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley in Leeds, England, Monday, June 23, 2025. AP/PTI

India’s Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot on day four of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley in Leeds, England, Monday, June 23, 2025. AP/PTI

India lost most of their wickets in the final session.