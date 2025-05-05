Photos: Pant’s troubles continue as Punjab Kings push LSG towards exit door

Dharamsala: Rishabh Pant lost the grip on his bat and the match simultaneously as Punjab Kings rode on heroics from the two ‘Singhs’ — Prabhsimran and Arshdeep — to literally push Lucknow Super Giants to the brink of elimination with a 37-run win in an IPL match here on Sunday.

It was Prabhsimran’s 48-ball 91 that formed the cornerstone of Punjab Kings‘ unassailable 236 for 5 and any hopes of a remarkable chase was nipped in the bud by Arshdeep’s (3/16 in 4 overs) now familiar Powerplay spell which summarily destroyed the opposition top-order.

Also Read IPL playoff dream still alive: Rishabh Pant

Dharamshala: Punjab Kings’ captain Shreyas Iyer during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, in Dharamshala, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Dharamshala: Punjab Kings’ captain Shreyas Iyer greets team co-owner Preity Zinta after Punjab won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants, at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, in Dharamshala, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Dharamshala: Punjab Kings’ Yuzvendra Chahal bowls during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, in Dharamshala, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Dharamshala: Lucknow Super Giants’ batter Ayush Badoni, left, celebrates his half century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, in Dharamshala, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (PTI Photo)

This time, he got the three top run getters — Mitchell Marsh (0), Aiden Markram (13) and the ever-dangerous Nicholas Pooran (6) — to swing the match decisively in Punjab’s favour. Ayush Badoni’s (74 off 40 balls) effort was a good one albeit it came for a losing cause.

LSG were finally restricted to 199 for 7 in 20 overs and even if they win their last three games and get to 16 points from 14 games, their net run-rate can make things difficult for them.