Photos: Pant’s troubles continue as Punjab Kings push LSG towards exit door

Dharamsala: Rishabh Pant lost the grip on his bat and the match simultaneously as Punjab Kings rode on heroics from the two ‘Singhs’ — Prabhsimran and Arshdeep — to literally push Lucknow Super Giants to the brink of elimination with a 37-run win in an IPL match here on Sunday.
It was Prabhsimran’s 48-ball 91 that formed the cornerstone of Punjab Kings‘ unassailable 236 for 5 and any hopes of a remarkable chase was nipped in the bud by Arshdeep’s (3/16 in 4 overs) now familiar Powerplay spell which summarily destroyed the opposition top-order.
This time, he got the three top run getters — Mitchell Marsh (0), Aiden Markram (13) and the ever-dangerous Nicholas Pooran (6) — to swing the match decisively in Punjab’s favour. Ayush Badoni’s (74 off 40 balls) effort was a good one albeit it came for a losing cause.
LSG were finally restricted to 199 for 7 in 20 overs and even if they win their last three games and get to 16 points from 14 games, their net run-rate can make things difficult for them.