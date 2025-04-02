Photos: PBKS beat LSG by 8 wickets

Lucknow: Prabhsimran Singh smashed 69 off 34 balls to guide Punjab Kings to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday..

Sent into bat, LSG made 171 for seven.

.Nicholas Pooran top-scored for LSG with 44 off 30 balls, while Ayush Badoni (41), Aiden Markram (28) and Abdul Samad (27) too contributed with the bat to some extent.

Also Read Prabhsimran, Iyer shine as PBKS beat LSG by 8 wickets

Lucknow: Punjab Kings’ Nehal Wadhera and LSG’s wicket keeper Rishabh Pant during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, in Lucknow, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Lucknow: Punjab Kings’ Nehal Wadhera and LSG’s wicket keeper Rishabh Pant during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, in Lucknow, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Lucknow: LSG batter Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the IPL 2025 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Arshdeep Singh (3/43) was the most successful bowler for PBKS.

But PBKS chased down the target with consummate ease riding on Prabhsimran’s knock, which was superbly complemented by skipper Shreyas Iyer (52 not out off 30) and Nehal Wadhera (43 off 25) as they overwhelmed the target in 16.2 overs.

Digvesh Rathi (2/30) picked up both the wickets for LSG.