A plantation program was held at KBR Park on World Forest Day. In the program, Chief Justice of Telangana high court Satish Chandra Sharma, Justice P. Naveen Rao, R.M.Dobriyal IFSĀ Pccf (HOFF) Telangana, M.J. Akbar IFS Chief Conservator of Forests Hyderabad, other DFOs, and forest staff participated.