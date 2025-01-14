Photos: PM Modi at IMD’s foundation day event

PM Modi launched 'Mission Mausam'

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 14th January 2025 2:12 pm IST
PM Modi at IMD's foundation day event
In this image released by PMO on Jan. 14, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union MoS for Science and Technology (Independent Charge) Jitendra Singh and World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Secretary-General Celeste Saulo during the 150th foundation day celebrations of India Meteorological Department (IMD), in New Delhi. (PMO via PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as a symbol of India’s scientific journey, lauding its immense contributions over the past 150 years.

Speaking at the 150th Foundation Day celebrations of IMD at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the Prime Minister highlighted the department’s technological advancements and its pivotal role in serving millions of Indians.

Marking the milestone, PM Modi launched ‘Mission Mausam’, an ambitious initiative aimed at transforming India into a “weather-ready and climate-smart nation.”

In this image released by PMO on Jan. 14, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 150th foundation day celebrations of India Meteorological Department (IMD), in New Delhi. (PMO via PTI Photo)
In this image released by PMO on Jan. 14, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits an exhibition during the 150th foundation day celebrations of India Meteorological Department (IMD), in New Delhi. (PMO via PTI Photo)
In this image released by PMO on Jan. 14, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 150th foundation day celebrations of India Meteorological Department (IMD), in New Delhi. (PMO via PTI Photo)
In this image released by PMO on Jan. 14, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits an exhibition during the 150th foundation day celebrations of India Meteorological Department (IMD), in New Delhi. (PMO via PTI Photo)
In this image released by PMO on Jan. 14, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union MoS for Science and Technology (Independent Charge) Jitendra Singh and World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Secretary-General Celeste Saulo during the 150th foundation day celebrations of India Meteorological Department (IMD), in New Delhi. (PMO via PTI Photo)

