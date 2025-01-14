Photos: PM Modi at IMD’s foundation day event

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as a symbol of India’s scientific journey, lauding its immense contributions over the past 150 years.

Speaking at the 150th Foundation Day celebrations of IMD at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the Prime Minister highlighted the department’s technological advancements and its pivotal role in serving millions of Indians.

Marking the milestone, PM Modi launched ‘Mission Mausam’, an ambitious initiative aimed at transforming India into a “weather-ready and climate-smart nation.”

