Photos: PM Modi goes on jungle safari in Gujarat’s Gir wildlife sanctuary

Sasan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on a lion safari at Gir Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat’s Junagadh district on Monday morning, on the occasion of the World Wildlife Day.

In a post on X, Modi said the population of Asiatic lions has seen a steady rise due to collective efforts, and commended the contribution of tribals and women living in surrounding areas in preserving the Asiatic lion habitat.

“This morning, on #WorldWildlifeDay, I went on a Safari in Gir, which, as we all know, is home to the majestic Asiatic Lion. Coming to Gir also brings back many memories of the work we collectively did when I was serving as Gujarat CM,” he said.

Also Read PM Modi greets people as Ramzan begins

“In the last many years, collective efforts have ensured that the population of Asiatic Lions is rising steadily. Equally commendable is the role of tribal communities and women from surrounding areas in preserving the habitat of the Asiatic Lion,” Modi added.

This morning, on #WorldWildlifeDay, I went on a Safari in Gir, which, as we all know, is home to the majestic Asiatic Lion. Coming to Gir also brings back many memories of the work we collectively did when I was serving as Gujarat CM. In the last many years, collective efforts… pic.twitter.com/S8XMmn2zN7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2025

In this screenshot image taken from @NarendraModi via Youtube on Monday, March 3, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during meeting of the National Wildlife Board, in Gir Somnath district, Gujarat. (@NarendraModi on Youtube via PTI Photo)

In this image by PMO on Monday, March 3, 2025, A lioness with her cub, spotted during a safari by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, on the occasion of the World Wildlife Day, in Gujarat’s Junagadh district. (PMO via PTI Photo)

In this image by PMO on Monday, March 3, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during lion safari at Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, on the occasion of the World Wildlife Day, in Gujarat’s Junagadh district. (PMO via PTI Photo)

“Over the last decade, the population of tigers, leopards, rhinos have risen too, indicating how deeply we cherish wildlife and are working to build sustainable habitats for animals,” he said in another tweet.

The prime minister also posted pictures of lions that he came across during the safari.

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, other ministers and senior forest department officials accompanied Modi during the safari.