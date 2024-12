Kuwait City: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Kuwait on Saturday for a two-day visit. He is visiting Kuwait at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

His visit is the first by an Indian Prime Minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Emir of Kuwait Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah during the opening ceremony of the Gulf Cup, in Kuwait, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup, in Kuwait, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Gulf Spic Labour Camp, in Kuwait, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo)

People attend the Indian community event of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Kuwait, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo)