Photos: PM Modi welcomes Amir of Qatar at Hyderabad House

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani for talks at the Hyderabad House here, with the MEA saying that a “new milestone” is on the cards for this “special” bilateral partnership.

Earlier in the day, the Amir of Qatar was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as President Droupadi Murmu welcomed the visiting leader.

New Delhi: Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani inspects the guard of honour during his ceremonial welcome, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani meet delegates during the ceremonial welcome, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani during the latter’s ceremonial welcome, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Modi was also present on the occasion.

“PM @narendramodi warmly welcomed HH Sheikh @TamimbinHamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar at Hyderabad House. A new milestone in the cards of this special India-Qatar partnership,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

A new milestone in the cards of this special 🇮🇳-🇶🇦 partnership. pic.twitter.com/5Sl857d7Wi — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) February 18, 2025

Extending a rare gesture of hospitality, Modi received the Amir of Qatar at the airport on Monday evening.

“Went to the airport to welcome my brother, Amir of Qatar H H Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Wishing him a fruitful stay in India and looking forward to our meeting tomorrow,” the prime minister said in a post on X on Monday.

The Amir of Qatar’s visit will provide “further momentum to our growing multifaceted partnership”, the MEA had said.