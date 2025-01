New Delhi: The budget session of Parliament has begun with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint sitting of the two Houses on Friday. In her address, she underlined the growing threats posed by digital fraud, cybercrime, and deepfake technology.

She reaffirmed the Modi government’s commitment to strengthening cybersecurity measures to safeguard social, financial, and national security interests.

Also Read Waqf Bill to be tabled in Budget Session

Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi, DMK MPs Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Tiruchi Siva and others during the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament addressed by President Droupadi Murmu marking the start for the Budget session, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar addresses the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and others during the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament addressed by President Droupadi Murmu marking the start for the Budget session, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Economic Survey 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

President Droupadi Murmu leaves after addressing the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are also seen. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)