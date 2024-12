Belagavi: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge arrived here to take part in the two-day centenary celebrations of the 1924 Indian National Congress session.

State Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar welcomed Kharge and Rahul at the Belagavi airport.

With inputs from IANS