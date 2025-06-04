Photos: Rahul holds meetings with Haryana Congress leaders

Chandigarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday held a meeting with senior party leaders from Haryana here as part of an organisation rejuvenation campaign.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, party’s state unit chief Udai Bhan, some former HPCC chiefs, including Birender Singh, general secretary Kumari Selja and senior leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Ajay Singh Yadav, MP Deepender Singh Hooda and Ashok Tanwar were among those present at the meeting.

These senior Congress leaders will give feedback on reorganisation of the party unit.

Gandhi would be later meeting with the AICC and PCC observers as the party’s Haryana unit is set to start the process of putting organisational cadre in place.

In this image posted by @INCIndia via X on June 4, 2024, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi being greeted by Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring upon his arrival at Chandigarh Airport. (@INCIndia on X via PTI Photo)

In this image posted by @INCIndia via X on June 4, 2024, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and others during a meeting with party leaders of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee, in Chandigarh. (@INCIndia on X via PTI Photo)

In this image posted by @INCIndia via X on June 4, 2024, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi being greeted by Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda upon his arrival at Chandigarh Airport. (@INCIndia on X via PTI Photo)

Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting, Kumari Selja said Gandhi will also give necessary direction and guidance to all those who will be involved in setting up the organisational structure in the state.

Another senior leader Birender Singh said when the party will have its full organisational structure ready in Haryana, it will further strengthen the party.

The Congress, which has been out of power in Haryana for past over a decade, has not had a district-level organisation in the state for the past 11 years and Gandhi’s visit is to set the process in motion.

The party has appointed observers for appointment of the District Congress Committee presidents in Haryana.

Earlier upon his arrival at the airport, Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, was given a warm welcome by party leaders.

Gandhi had on Tuesday visited Bhopal as part of the ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’ (organisation rejuvenation campaign).