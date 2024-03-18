Photos: RCB wins WPL -T 20 final

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore players pose with the trophy after winning the WPL-T20 final cricket match against Delhi Captals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: RCB captain Smriti Mandhana receives the Champions award after the WPL-T20 final cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: RCB’s Shreyanka Patil being awarded as best bowler after the WPL-T20 final cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Sunday, March 17, 2024. RCB won the match. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Delhi Captain Meg Lanning receives the Runner UP trophy after the WPL-T20 final cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: RCB captain Smriti Mandhana receives the Champions trophy BCCI President Roger Binny and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah after the WPL-T20 final cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: DC captain Meg Lanning receives the the Runner Up award after the WPL-T20 final cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Sunday, March 17, 2024. RCB won the match. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate with the trophy after winning the WPL-T20 final cricket match against Delhi Captals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: RCB players being greeted by Delhi Capitals player for their win in the WPL-T20 final match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

