Photos: RD Parade 2024 full dress rehearsal

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 23rd January 2024 2:53 pm IST
New Delhi: IAF's Jaguar fighter jets flypast in a formation during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024 at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI01_23_2024_000117B)
New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh tableau on display during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024 at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI01_23_2024_000127B)
New Delhi: Maharashtra tableau on display during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024 at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI01_23_2024_000126B)
New Delhi: Haryana tableau on display during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024 at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI01_23_2024_000125B)
New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh tableau on display during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024 at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI01_23_2024_000124B)
New Delhi: Manipur tableau on display during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024 at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI01_23_2024_000123B)
New Delhi: Haryana tableau on display during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024 at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI01_23_2024_000122B)

