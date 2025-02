New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta along with her council of ministers took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Alongside Delhi CM, the BJP ministers namely Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Kapil Mishra, Ravinder Singh Indraj, Pankaj Kumar Singh and Manjinder Singh Sirsa also took the oath.

AAP’s 22 MLAs, including Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Atishi, also took oath during the first session of the House.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta exchanges greetings with Speaker Pro-Tem Arvinder Singh Lovely on the first day of the first session of the Delhi Assembly, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (PTI Photo)

In this screenshot taken from @BJP4Delhi, Leader of Opposition Atishi speaks on the first day of the first session of the Delhi legislative assembly, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (@BJP4Delhi via PTI Photo)