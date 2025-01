Mumbai: A rare congregation of stars will be on display when the Ranji Trophy resumes on Thursday with big names such as Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant agreeing to show up for their respective sides, nudged primarily by the BCCI‘s stern diktat on respect for domestic cricket.

Rohit will be turning up for defending champions Mumbai after nearly a decade when action resumes in the second half of the country’s premier red-ball competition across different venues.

Mumbai: Mumbai cricketer Rohit Sharma during a practice session on the eve of the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Jammu & Kashmir, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI01_22_2025_000060A)

Mumbai: Mumbai cricketer Rohit Sharma bats in the nets during a practice session on the eve of the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Jammu & Kashmir, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI01_22_2025_000069A)

Mumbai: Mumbai cricketer Rohit Sharma bats in the nets during a practice session on the eve of the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Jammu & Kashmir, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI01_22_2025_000071A)