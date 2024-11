Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed ruckus after BJP members protested over the special status resolution, in Srinagar, Friday, November 8.

A majority of MLAs from BJP were on Friday marshalled out after they tried to storm into the well of the house to demand the rollback of the resolution passed on special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ruckus in J-K Assembly as opposition MLAs raise slogans in protest over the special status resolution, in Srinagar, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (PTI Photo

BJP legislators stage a protest over the special status resolution in the J-K Assembly, in Srinagar, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (PTI Photo)