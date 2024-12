Lucknow: Sardar Patel, who was India’s first deputy prime minister and home minister, breathed his last on 15 December 1950.

Born in Nadiad, Gujarat in 1875, Patel was a pivotal figure in India’s struggle for independence. Renowned for his exceptional leadership and unyielding commitment to national integration, he is fondly remembered as the “Iron Man of India.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary, in Lucknow, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. (PTI Photo)