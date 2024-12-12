Photos: Saudi Arabia celebrates hosting rights for 2034 FIFA World Cup

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has held celebrations across the Kingdom after winning the bid to host FIFA World Cup 2034.

The decision was just a formality because the Kingdom was the only bidder to host the World Cup for the 25th time.

On Wednesday, December 11, fireworks were lit across several regions in the Kingdom following an official announcement from an online ceremony attended by Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal.

Drone performances were held in celebration to mark the historic sporting achievement, with Saudi flags flown over buildings and parks.

The celebrations included performances by the cavalry band and electric security vehicles, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Photo: SPA