Hyderabad: SC, ST, BC, Muslim front organized Eid Milap at Red Rose Function Hall, Nampally on Monday.

The chief guests of the function were Mahmood Ali, Home Minister, Vinod Kumar, Vice Chairman Planning Board Telangana, Shafiquzzama, IAS, Former Special Chief Secretary, Balladeer Gaddar, Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Managing Director of Siasat Daily, and Hamid Mohammed Khan President, Jamat-E-Islami Hind, Telangana.