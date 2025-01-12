Photos: Security ahead of PM Modi’s visit to J&K

Srinagar: The security forces on Sunday intensified sanitization efforts and area domination exercise in Kashmir, a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the valley for inauguration of the strategically important Z-Morh tunnel in Ganderbal district, officials said.

The deployment of security personnel has been increased in the vulnerable areas and dozens of checkpoints have been set up at important intersections in various districts to ensure that anti-national elements are not able to move around freely, they said.

The officials said that random checking and frisking of people and vehicles, including two-wheelers, has been intensified while patrolling is also taking place.

Srinagar: A security personnel stands guard ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis scheduled visit to Jammu and Kashmir on January 13, at Gagangir-Sonamarg in Srinagar, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (PTI Photo/S Irfan)

